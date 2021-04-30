WWE News: Seth Rollins Doing TikTok Watch Party, MVP On After the Bell, New Titles Added to Peacock

– Seth Rollins is set to be part of a TikTok watch party tomorrow for WWE. WWE has announced that Rollins will be rewatching his WrestleMania 37 match with Cesaro:

If you embrace the vision of Seth Rollins, you will have an opportunity to hear the word of The SmackDown Savior live on TikTok this Friday.

Rollins will be hosting a live WWE Watch Party exclusively on TikTok on Friday, April 30 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. Rollins will share insights and stories while rewatching his match against Cesaro from Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. He will also interact with the WWE Universe, taking questions and comments from the live chat on TikTok.

To join the WWE Watch Party, visit WWE’s official TikTok channel on Friday, April 30 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and queue up Seth’s match against Cesaro from Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere. Follow The Architect’s lead from there, and hit play when he tells you.

This is one party you don’t want to miss.