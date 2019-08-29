Seth Rollins Tops This Year’s PWI 500, WWE Comments

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has put out their 29th Annual PWI 500, and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins has topped the list at #1. He beats names in the top ten like Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. This is the second time Rollins has topped the list, after doing so in 2015. He is only the fifth wrestler to do so after Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H and John Cena.

Rollins told PWI: “As difficult as it can be, this is all I ever wanted to be in this position, to be having this conversation with you talking about being the absolute best wrestler on the entire planet. I don’t think there is a single part of me that would trade any second of it. Those guys obviously are elite. They are in a class all their own. They are Hall of Famers. So, to be mentioned amongst them is pretty special.”

WWE also commented on the achievement. They wrote:

Seth Rollins tops the “PWI 500”

Burn it down, earn the top spot.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins joined a very elite club when it was revealed today that he topped the 2019 “Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500” – the publication’s annual ranking of the top 500 sports-entertainers of the year.

The 29th edition of the “PWI 500” sees Rollins in the No. 1 spot, as selected by the staff of “Pro Wrestling Illustrated.” The selection process is based on achievements during the evaluation period of July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. WWE Superstars earned the top four spots on the list, with Rollins being followed by Daniel Bryan, United States Champion AJ Styles, and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Rollins’ notable achievements during the timeframe include his two victories over Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 35 and SummerSlam, winning the 2019 Royal Rumble and capturing the Raw Tag Team Championship twice, as well as the Intercontinental Title.

The Beastslayer joins Bret Hart, “Stone Cold” Austin, Triple H, and John Cena as the only Superstars to earn the No. 1 spot twice.

WWE.com congratulates Rollins on this incredible accomplishment.

No. 1 in the 29th annual @OfficialPWI #PWI500 is WWE Universal champ @WWERollins! Download the issue right now or pre-order the print edition at https://t.co/ylNeV87zar! pic.twitter.com/m238dDD5br — PWI (@OfficialPWI) August 29, 2019

Here’s the top ten from this year’s list:

1. Seth Rollins

2. Daniel Bryan

3. AJ Styles

4. Kofi Kingston

5. Kazuchika Okada

6. Johnny Gargano

7. Roman Reigns

8. Kenny Omega

9. Hiroshi Tanahashi

10. Will Ospreay