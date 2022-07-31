Seth Rollins on His Unfinished Business With Cody Rhodes, Assumes He Has a Target on His Back

– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed having unfinished business with currently injured WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. While Rollins still wants to get a win over Rhodes, he believes hitting him with a sledgehammer on TV has put a target on his back. Below are some highlights:

Seth Rollins on still wanting a win over Cody Rhodes: “I mean, I’d like to get a win over him, so yes, I think there’s definitely more there. I would imagine if he comes back he’s probably gonna be gunning for me. I mean, I did put a sledgehammer in the back of his head, injure him a little more. I imagine there’s unfinished business for him as well. So, whenever he does return, I would assume I will have a target on my back.”

On how they worked their Hell in a Cell match with Cody’s torn pectoral and protecting your opponent: “I mean, that’s what we do every time. That just had a special circumstance. That’s what our job is, and if you see something that looks physical, hopefully, it doesn’t feel that way for somebody in the ring. We’re not out there to hurt each other – they say it’s not ballet, which is accurate, but you’re not out there to hurt somebody in that way. It was business as usual in that sense, just had to take one little extra precaution. That was what we did, and it turned out to work OK for us.”