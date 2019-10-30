Seth Rollins Weighs In On Fans Turning on Him, Reaction To His Hell in a Cell Match

– WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins weighed in on WWE fans turning on him during his appearance on Corey Graves’ After the Bell podcast, as well as the reaction to his Hell in a Cell match with Bray Wyatt. Rollins and Wyatt’s match did not go over well with fans in the arena or outside of it, to say the least, and Rollins has also been getting plenty of flack on Twitter and elsewhere as of late, both for things like the HIAC match and his public statements on Twitter and elsewhere.

Speaking with Graves, Rollins talked about how he isn’t sure what has changed from when he used to be braised and how the reaction to the Hell in a Cell match bothered him. Highlights from the discussion, along with a video of the discussion and the full podcast, are below:

On the criticism he’s getting from fans: “It’s kind of one of these things that, you know,. ‘Where do you go,’ like, ‘What’s the answer? Why, why?’ It’s sort of like, if people don’t get what they want, they whine about it on Twitter, right? I mean, that’s kind of what happens nowadays. And that happens with everything, it’s not just our industry. But you do something and it strikes a chord, and it’s almost like you’re doing the right thing — I don’t even know anymore. It’s a weird industry, dude. 2019, and I don’t know what wrestling looks like anymore. It’s a weird place,dude.”

On fans hating the Hell in a Cell match: “You mention ‘internet darling’ and the funny thing is, you said all the way back to Tyler Black but you could go back six months, a year ago from Hell in a Cell, you know what I mean? I was everybody’s favorite. But those same people that are panning Hell in a Cell and talking about how Seth Rollins is not cool are the same people who were clamoring for me to face Brock Lesnar going into WrestleMania. So, I don’t know what changed except for the fact that I became the person they wanted me to be, and then they hated me for it. It’s a very fickle audience, it is what it is.

“But to answer your question directly, it feels awful, you know? It’s not a good feeling to go out there and put your body on the line. And not just at Hell in a Cell, but every single night for the past however many years that I’ve been doing it. I go out and competed at an extremely high level, and dare I say I’m one of the very best at my job. And I do what I have to do when I have to do it. And it’s not always pretty, but you go out there and you do your job, and you do it well. People don’t like it, and they kind of forget that it is what it is. And so it hurts your feelings. You’re a human being, you go out there and you work hard, and it’s fine. It’s art, you can go out there and have your opinion on it, but it’s tough to swallow sometimes.”

On fans turning on people when they become popular: “Oh, 100%. I mean, I’m not egotistical to think I’m the only guy that’s ever made it to the top and been hated for it. I mean, you look at recent memory. Roman Reigns had to deal with the same crap. John Cena had to deal with the same crap, so it’s not like this is anything new. I won’t be the last, I mean, just wait till the next flavor of ice cream gets boring to that audience. They’re gonna do the same thing to them. So, it is what it is. It’s not anything that I’m shocked about, but it doesn’t sting anything less either.”

Seth Rollins on what to expect out of his Crown Jewel match: “Oh, jeez. I don’t even know what to expect out of this one. [laughs] You look at the last one [?} and it’s going to be super-weird in front of this audience over in the Middle East. I honestly have no idea how they’re going to take to this type of match. I don’t know what they’re going to do with The Fiend, I don’t know how that’s gonna look, how that’s gonna sound. If you’re watching on the Network, what you can expect [is] it’s gonna be an all-out brawl. You know, I’m gonna do whatever I can to put the guy away. But yeah, I mean, I’m just gonna go out and do what I do, man. And if you look at my track record over the last long period of time, I’ve been all right. Especially as Universal Champion. Some pretty big barn-burners, you know, with [Braun] Strowman and AJ Styles and stuff like that. So I’m pretty good when it comes to title matches and being awesome at my job. And you can expect more of that at Crown Jewel.”

