Settlement Conference Over Vince McMahon & Oliver Luck XFL Lawsuit Ends With No Deal

A settlement conference was held in the lawsuit between Vince McMahon & former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck but ended in very short order without a deal. As you may recall, Luck sued McMahon in April of 2020 after the XFL shut down, claiming the WWE Chairman and former XFL owner wrongfully terminated his contract. McMahon and Alpha Entertainment allege that Luck violated his contract and was insubordinate, which gave McMahon reason to fire him and ended their obligation to pay the rest of his contract.

TheAthletic.com’s Daniel Kaplan noted the settlement hearing was held today advance of a trial date next month. The settlement ended in nine minutes without a resolution according to the official docket.

According to Pro Football Talk, this likely means that the presiding judge in the hearing realized based on both sides’ positions that any attempt to reach a settlement was not going to happen, because the two sides are too far apart on the issue.