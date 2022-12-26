Seven Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Kiera Hogan

* Dralistico vs. Blake Christian

* Leva Bates & Karizma vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Promise Braxton vs. Julia Hart

* The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne

* Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho vs. Vertvixen & Madi Wrenkowski