Seven Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Kiera Hogan
* Dralistico vs. Blake Christian
* Leva Bates & Karizma vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Promise Braxton vs. Julia Hart
* The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne
* Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho vs. Vertvixen & Madi Wrenkowski
Watch #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB, feat. @takesoup v @FrankieKazarian, @DRALISTICO_LFI v @_BlakeChristian, @MarinaShafir & @NylaRoseBeast v @wrestlingleva & Karizma, & #ROH Women's World Champ @AthenaPalmer_FG v @HoganKnowsBest3 for the title! pic.twitter.com/ZR69AstSU5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2022
Don't miss #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB to catch @realrubysoho & @willowwrestles v @vertvixen & @Madi_Wrenkowski, @alliewrestling v @MadisonRayne, and @TheJuliaHart v @Promise_Braxton, plus much more! pic.twitter.com/GNz7PK0vx1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2022
