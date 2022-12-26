wrestling / News

Seven Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

December 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Kiera Hogan
* Dralistico vs. Blake Christian
* Leva Bates & Karizma vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Promise Braxton vs. Julia Hart
* The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne
* Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho vs. Vertvixen & Madi Wrenkowski

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading