Several Wrestlers Call Out All Caribbean Wrestling For Its Treatment of Wrestlers

Several wrestlers have taken to social media to call out All Caribbean Wrestling for how they were treated. This includes Zicky Dice, who claimed he had bookings pulled at the last minute, unanswered messages and added that he went unpaid for a time.

He wrote: “To whom it may concern: For months, I gave ACW everything I had-booked six months out, paid for my own flights and hotels, worked at a discounted rate, and showed up ready to elevate their product. Because when I commit, I go all in. That’s the Zicky Dice way.

But behind the curtain? Bookings pulled last-minute with no explanation. Kicked from the group chat after saying nothing. Left unpaid for 5/17 while the promoter flexes about a “30-day payment award.” Meanwhile, messages go ignored and calls unanswered. I’ve seen the way talent is talked down to. I’ve seen how quick people get cut if they don’t play along. And I’ve seen how my name only gets mentioned when it’s time to pitch TV-not when it’s time to show real investment in what I bring. I’m proud of what I did there-but I’m done sacrificing for people who only value you when it benefits them. This chapter is closed. The next one? Bigger shows. Brighter lights. Real respect. And a platform worthy of what I bring to the table. They didn’t build me-and they damn sure won’t break me.”

Meanwhile, Joseline Navarro said that she was fired from the promotion for standing up for herself. Maya World said she witnessed poor treamtent of ACW’s wrestlers, staff and helpers. You can find these and similar stories below.

Promoter JB Cool commented on the situation on Facebook, writing: “I say this Ungrateful people complain about the ONE thing you haven’t done for them instead of being thankful for the THOUSANDS of things you have done for them. Don’t invest your time into people who think its your obligation to cure their PROBLEMS. Keep your records & receipts, ijs”

he called my doctor/hospital and confirmed with them and checked my paperwork and they said I was never injured lol He was extremely unprofessional in Jamaica and any time we did “tapings” in Florida. Tapings that never seen the light of day. In Jamaica he tried to make us go — 🇯🇲Joseline Navarro🇩🇴🇹🇹 (@Jos_E_Navarro) May 15, 2025

One time Mazzerati and I shared a room in the BNB he had us staying in and the door was closed and he just barged right in. I loved ACW because I’ve met some amazing people through there that I’m still friends with a love dearly. But fuck ACW and JB 🤷🏾‍♀️ — 🇯🇲Joseline Navarro🇩🇴🇹🇹 (@Jos_E_Navarro) May 15, 2025

All Caribbean Wrestling, is not a good company. pic.twitter.com/5ZOjfis9dW — Elianna_wrestling (@xEliannax) May 16, 2025

The first time I worked with All Carribean I was grateful for an opportunity. it was around Wrestlemania weekend in Philly and immediately I could see red flags. I didn’t work with them again until after August when recommended by someone i really respected, who was trained by — maya world 🤩 (@ltsMayaWorld) May 15, 2025

These feelings were ignored. even got “WWEID” dangled in our faces, got offered a trip to Bahamas im assuming in exchange for our silence. we were told they felt disappointed they got no responses from the girls as if the really important thing we just discussed didn’t get swept — maya world 🤩 (@ltsMayaWorld) May 15, 2025

My first overseas trip in Jamaica I was taking back by how disrespected workers, helpers, hotel workers, not even just talent, but anyone around us would be talked down to, This is probably not first time you hear about this, & this won’t be the last post — maya world 🤩 (@ltsMayaWorld) May 15, 2025

Being an OG from Florida.. I’m not surprised to hear this. I never wish for anyone’s down fall, and I want people to have work. But there’s just some people you should stay away from. https://t.co/k5atPaBcUE — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) May 15, 2025