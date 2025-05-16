wrestling / News

Several Wrestlers Call Out All Caribbean Wrestling For Its Treatment of Wrestlers

May 16, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Caribbean Wrestling Island Vibes Image Credit: ACW

Several wrestlers have taken to social media to call out All Caribbean Wrestling for how they were treated. This includes Zicky Dice, who claimed he had bookings pulled at the last minute, unanswered messages and added that he went unpaid for a time.

He wrote: “To whom it may concern: For months, I gave ACW everything I had-booked six months out, paid for my own flights and hotels, worked at a discounted rate, and showed up ready to elevate their product. Because when I commit, I go all in. That’s the Zicky Dice way.
But behind the curtain? Bookings pulled last-minute with no explanation. Kicked from the group chat after saying nothing. Left unpaid for 5/17 while the promoter flexes about a “30-day payment award.” Meanwhile, messages go ignored and calls unanswered. I’ve seen the way talent is talked down to. I’ve seen how quick people get cut if they don’t play along. And I’ve seen how my name only gets mentioned when it’s time to pitch TV-not when it’s time to show real investment in what I bring. I’m proud of what I did there-but I’m done sacrificing for people who only value you when it benefits them. This chapter is closed. The next one? Bigger shows. Brighter lights. Real respect. And a platform worthy of what I bring to the table. They didn’t build me-and they damn sure won’t break me.

Meanwhile, Joseline Navarro said that she was fired from the promotion for standing up for herself. Maya World said she witnessed poor treamtent of ACW’s wrestlers, staff and helpers. You can find these and similar stories below.

Promoter JB Cool commented on the situation on Facebook, writing: “I say this Ungrateful people complain about the ONE thing you haven’t done for them instead of being thankful for the THOUSANDS of things you have done for them. Don’t invest your time into people who think its your obligation to cure their PROBLEMS. Keep your records & receipts, ijs

