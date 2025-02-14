Sexyy Red Was Reportedly Offered Permanent Wrestler Role In WWE

Rapper Sexyy Red was reportedly offered a “permanent role” by WWE as a wrestler last year but had to turn it down. Red made an appearance on NXT last May, and a new piece on her for Dazed revealed that she was offered a permanent role but ultimately decided on a cameo because she could not fit training into her schedule.

The rapper said of her appearances for WWE in the piece, “Rapping and wrestling are pretty much the same. It’s not quite acting, but it’s kind of acting too, right? Because when we go home and take off all our jewels and gold and remove the costumes we wear, we then have to go right back to reality with our families.”

No word on when or if she may return to WWE TV.