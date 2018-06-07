Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Shadia Bseiso Reveals WWE Dubai Tryout Promo, Travis Banks & Kenny Williams WWE UK Tournament Promos

June 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Shadia Bseiso

– Shadia Bseiso recently posted this promo from her WWE tryout in Dubai that took place last year, she became the first Arab female to sign with WWE…

– Here is a WWE UK Tournament promo for Travis Banks & Kenny Williams…


