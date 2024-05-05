Shane Helms Says CM Punk Has Been a Pleasure to Work With Backstage Since His Return

– During a recent chat with Jonathan Coachman on Behind the Turnbuckle, WWE producer Shane Helms discussed which WWE return was more shocking between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Helms cited CM Punk and said Punk’s been great in WWE so far. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shane Helms on the shock of Punk’s return: “Punk was definitely the bigger shock, for sure. I didn’t think he was ever going to come back just because of the bad blood with past administrations and some of the stuff that was said online while he was gone. You also have to realize that we all say stupid stuff and get some anger. Maybe we were feeling that way at that time. There is definitely stuff I have said in the past and people are like, ‘Did you mean it?’ At the time, I did. I might not feel that way now, but that’s how you grow as a person.”

On CM Punk backstage in WWE: “In terms of Phil backstage, he’s been a pleasure since he’s been back. I didn’t have problems with him to begin with, so I’m not surprised he’s been a pleasure with me, but I haven’t heard anything bad, either.”

Punk recently returned to WWE for the first time in nearly 10 years last year at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk is currently out of action, recovering from a torn triceps injury.