Shane Taylor Among ROH Stars Reportedly Working Without Contract

Shane Taylor and some other members of the ROH roster are working without full-time contracts with the company, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Taylor, Rhett Titus, Cheeseburger, and LSG are among those members of the ROH roster who are working as free agents.

Taylor has been a regular on ROH TV and has picked up some wins, and has not appeared regularly with other promotions. He appeared on AEW TV most recently in late January on an episode of AEW Dark.