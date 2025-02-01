– During a recent interview with Talk Is Jericho, former WWE and WCW wrestler Shannon Moore spoke about Tank Abbott serving as the bodyguard for Three Count in WCW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Tank was awesome in that role. He took it seriously. He would really try to fight people for us. We would go to restaurants, if we were out somewhere and going into an arena or hotel, if you booed us, he would take it serious and he would fight you. He was legit. Everyone thinks Tank was this worked bodyguard from 3 Count, he was nuts back then. He would fight you for us. We were his boys.”