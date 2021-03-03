wrestling / News
Shaquille O’Neal Match To Open Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, New Match Added
AEW is hoping to get as many people watching as possible for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, as they plan to open the show with a big match. In this case, the show will start with the hyped tag match of Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.
Meanwhile, a new match was added to the show, announced in a tweet running down the card. PAC and Rey Fenix will team up in tag action.
Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:
* AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Final: Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Max Caster vs. 10 of the Dark Order
* Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet
* Matt Hardy & Marq Quen vs. Hangman Page & John Silver
* Tully Blanchard & FTR vs. Jurassic Express
* Rey Fenix & PAC in tag team action
* Chris Jericho & MJF hold a press conference
* Paul Wight makes AEW debut
