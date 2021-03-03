wrestling / News

Shaquille O’Neal Match To Open Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, New Match Added

March 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW is hoping to get as many people watching as possible for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, as they plan to open the show with a big match. In this case, the show will start with the hyped tag match of Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Meanwhile, a new match was added to the show, announced in a tweet running down the card. PAC and Rey Fenix will team up in tag action.

Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Final: Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Max Caster vs. 10 of the Dark Order
* Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet
* Matt Hardy & Marq Quen vs. Hangman Page & John Silver
* Tully Blanchard & FTR vs. Jurassic Express
* Rey Fenix & PAC in tag team action
* Chris Jericho & MJF hold a press conference
* Paul Wight makes AEW debut

