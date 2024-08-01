– Insight with Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Sharmell, who discussed her WWE career and more. Below are some highlights provided to us by Insight:

Sharmell on the infamous Kurt Angle stalker storyline: “Kurt was stalking me. Because I was so new at that time, I don’t even know. They were like Okay, here’s what you’re doing. Okay. I don’t know who came up with any of that but I thought it was brilliant. Everybody’s real touchy right now in this day and age. But it didn’t bother me. I thought it was great. It was interesting, but I don’t know if you could get away with that in this day and age. Everybody’s like, no, we can’t do that. It wouldn’t fly [now], but because I knew it was acting, you know what I mean? Now, there are some serious situations out there that are like that and I don’t condone that at all, but when it was acting it was okay for me, that’s just me.”

On her WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I had to hold it together, I almost lost it. To hear that was so much validation in that one moment and I struggled to hold it together. I felt like I deserved it but you know, I made the mistake of looking at the internet trolls. Some people were saying some not so kind things and I eventually turned it off. But I know that starting out as a Nitro Girl, then being a valet for several people, then a backstage interviewer and then a little bit of wrestling and then Queen Sharmell and then doing this to train the next generation of sports entertainers. I mean, I know I’ve put my time in.”

Sharmell on why her match with Jenna Morasca in TNA shouldn’t have happened: “Well, it was a match that in my opinion just really shouldn’t have happened because neither of us, especially Jenna, she had never had a match before. [She trained] for like a couple of days, not even a week, and that’s not on her. But you can’t train for a couple of days and be a wrestler. It just doesn’t happen like that. So just, you know, kind of was unfortunate, because I was by no means a ring general and then she had only been in the ring a couple of times. I’m not sure what it was all about but we did our best.”