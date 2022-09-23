Shawn Michaels Comments On Once Asking Vince McMahon For Release, Comments On Origin of DX Chop

In an interview with the New York Post, Shawn Michaels spoke about asking Vince McMahon for his WWE release years ago and what the former chairman’s reaction was. He also gave the origin of the DX ‘Suck It’ crotch chop. Here are highlights:

On the suck it chop: “The first place I remember seeing it was Sean Waltman, who was then known as 1-2-3 Kid and later X-Pac, doing it over in the UK,” the 57-year-old Michaels said. “Then all of a sudden, we were doing it as a group, to each other, kind of thinking it was funny. It was sort of a witty way and tell somebody where they could go or they didn’t like your answer to something — a bunch of buddies ribbing each other. From a television standpoint, as we started to do DX, it just felt kind of natural. A lot of things that we did on TV as DX were things we were doing as friends behind the scenes long before we ever brought it to TV.”

On if Chyna could have been successful in the modern era: “From a performer standpoint she would clearly fit in and be phenomenal. I think what makes her the awe-inspiring, innovative and transforming woman that she was was that she did it earlier than all of them. It would be a bit more commonplace today. She would certainly have an incredible career — but I don’t know that she’d be the trail blazer today that she is if she were currently doing it today.”

On if he ever got an offer from WCW: “I can’t say that I was ever offered a job by Eric Bischoff. Obviously, Scott and Kevin would say, ‘Hey buddy, you get out of your contract, you could come here.’ There was never any real serious offers or plans for me to go there. I remember asking Vince once to let me go. He said, ‘No,’ and that was the end of it.”