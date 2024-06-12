Shawn Michaels Thinks Matches with Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett are Underrated

In an interview with The Schmo (via Fightful), Shawn Michaels spoke about which of his matches he felt weren’t talked about enough and he picked the ones with Mankind and Jeff Jarrett. The former happened at IYH: Mind Games in 1996, while the latter happened at In Your House 2 in 1995.

Michaels said: “I would go back to two matches that I’m pretty proud of. The one with Mankind. Mick and I had a hell of a match at Mind Games. It was just a one-shot deal, and it’s one of those things where I always think that Mick and I had an opportunity to have a much bigger storyline. We could have done some fantastic things. The other was Jeff Jarrett. Had an Intercontinental Title match with him. Jeff and I always had really good chemistry. Those are two that I think get mentioned, but they don’t get brought up in the overall big story standpoint. Those are two that I’m proud of that don’t get talked about enough.“