Shawn Michaels Gives Status Update On NXT Europe, Talks Stand & Deliver Main Event

Shawn Michaels recently have an update on NXT Europe and weighed in on the Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes main event at NXT Stand & Deliver. Michaels spoke with The Daily Mail for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:

On the status of NXT Europe: “Things are still in the organisational stage and we are hoping we will have that up and running by the end of 2023. I’m really learning. It isn’t something you just throw together, especially if you want to set it up for success. I think everyone would feel a bit more comfortable if it takes a little bit longer to make sure we cross every t and dot every i, but still looking forward to trying to make that a reality by the end of 2023.”

On Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes at Stand and Deliver: “That’s why it’s the main event. Bron Breakker has been an incredibly dominant champion over the last almost two years. I sort of look at it and compare it to back in the day when there was me and The Undertaker. We were both in that locker room, two guys rising on each side, and you knew that one day we would have to come to a head. So many years they purposely kept us apart and the first encounter we had lead us to Hell in a Cell and quite a bit of history after that.

‘I think Bron and Carmelo are two young guys that we’re looking at that you could easily have a Flair Steamboat, a Shawn Michaels Bret Hart of Shawn Michaels Undertaker or Triple H rivalry throughout the years, the youngest WrestleMania main event in the history of WWE, and they have nothing but a wonderfully green road ahead of them in the WWE. We’re excited about the first encounter ever being at Stand and Deliver on April 1 and these two guys are excited about it and they’re really looking forward to putting on a show for everyone.”