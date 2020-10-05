wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels & Triple H React to Damian Priest’s NXT Takeover Win, Triple H Praises Santos Escobar
– Shawn Michaels and Triple H had great things to say about Damian Priest’s victory at NXT Takeover 31. The two posted to Twitter to comment on Priest’s hard-fought victory over Johnny Gargano, as you can see below:
– Damian Priest successfully defended the North American Title in a wild bout with Johnny Gargano that christened the Capitol Wrestling Center.
“Impressive victory for @ArcherOfInfamy. A lot to look forward to in this young man’s future. #NXTTakeOver”
“What a way to start to #NXTTakeOver. @ArcherOfInfamy just scored a HUGE win in his claim to be one of #WWENXT’s biggest stars. Set the tone for a huge night. #WeAreNXT”
– Triple H also offered praise to Santos Escobar following his win over Isaiah “Swerve” Scott at the show:
“Every bit of that #WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship was about seizing opportunity. Congratulations to @EscobarWWE … a division changing talent and it’s STILL ALL his. #NXTTakeOver”
