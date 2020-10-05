WWE News: Shawn Michaels & Triple H React to Damian Priest’s NXT Takeover Win, Triple H Praises Santos Escobar

– Shawn Michaels and Triple H had great things to say about Damian Priest’s victory at NXT Takeover 31. The two posted to Twitter to comment on Priest’s hard-fought victory over Johnny Gargano, as you can see below:

– Damian Priest successfully defended the North American Title in a wild bout with Johnny Gargano that christened the Capitol Wrestling Center.

“Impressive victory for @ArcherOfInfamy. A lot to look forward to in this young man’s future. #NXTTakeOver”

Impressive victory for @ArcherOfInfamy. A lot to look forward to in this young man’s future. #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/32sfhZXldu — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) October 4, 2020

“What a way to start to #NXTTakeOver. @ArcherOfInfamy just scored a HUGE win in his claim to be one of #WWENXT’s biggest stars. Set the tone for a huge night. #WeAreNXT”

What a way to start to #NXTTakeOver. @ArcherOfInfamy just scored a HUGE win in his claim to be one of #WWENXT’s biggest stars. Set the tone for a huge night. #WeAreNXT https://t.co/TSkt4XXVWv — Triple H (@TripleH) October 4, 2020

– Triple H also offered praise to Santos Escobar following his win over Isaiah “Swerve” Scott at the show:

“Every bit of that #WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship was about seizing opportunity. Congratulations to @EscobarWWE … a division changing talent and it’s STILL ALL his. #NXTTakeOver”