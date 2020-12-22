Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus, Method Man, More to Present Slammy Awards

The Slammy Awards will be handed out this week, and a host of big presenters including Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Trish Stratus, Method Man, and more. WWE announced the list of presenters on Monday, which include the following:

* Shawn Michaels

* Ric Flair

* Trish Stratus

* Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

* Method Man

* Mick Foley

* Tiktok Star Derek Baker

* Raini Rodriguez (Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and Rico Rodriguez (Modern Family)

* Ken Jeong (Community)

* Clark Duke (Kick-Ass)

* Demi Burnett (The Bachelor)

Catch it all on @WWENetwork & @WWE social platforms! pic.twitter.com/dnQPBNnI6N

At 10:30 AM ET, #RTruth hosts the SLAMMY Awards! @RonKillings

Join @KaylaBraxtonWWE , @BodieIsRyan , @evantmack & @TheMattCamp of #WWETheBump for a special Pre-Show at 10 AM ET!

THIS WEDNESDAY… it's the 2020 #SLAMMY Awards!

See you THIS Wednesday at 10AM ET on @WWENetwork & @WWE Social Platforms for the 2020 #SLAMMY Awards! pic.twitter.com/Eg0HCpNr7Y

We've got a HUGE surprise because the 2020 #SLAMMY Awards will be getting Stratus-fied with special guest presenter…WWE Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom!

THIS WEDNESDAY at 10am ET on @WWENetwork & @WWE Social Platforms. pic.twitter.com/8r3SuqJ1by

— WWE (@WWE) December 22, 2020