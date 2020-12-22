wrestling / News

Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus, Method Man, More to Present Slammy Awards

December 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Slammy Awards

The Slammy Awards will be handed out this week, and a host of big presenters including Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Trish Stratus, Method Man, and more. WWE announced the list of presenters on Monday, which include the following:

* Shawn Michaels
* Ric Flair
* Trish Stratus
* Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi
* Method Man
* Mick Foley
* Tiktok Star Derek Baker
* Raini Rodriguez (Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and Rico Rodriguez (Modern Family)
* Ken Jeong (Community)
* Clark Duke (Kick-Ass)
* Demi Burnett (The Bachelor)

