wrestling / News
Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus, Method Man, More to Present Slammy Awards
The Slammy Awards will be handed out this week, and a host of big presenters including Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Trish Stratus, Method Man, and more. WWE announced the list of presenters on Monday, which include the following:
* Shawn Michaels
* Ric Flair
* Trish Stratus
* Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi
* Method Man
* Mick Foley
* Tiktok Star Derek Baker
* Raini Rodriguez (Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and Rico Rodriguez (Modern Family)
* Ken Jeong (Community)
* Clark Duke (Kick-Ass)
* Demi Burnett (The Bachelor)
THIS WEDNESDAY… it's the 2020 #SLAMMY Awards!
Join @KaylaBraxtonWWE, @BodieIsRyan, @evantmack & @TheMattCamp of #WWETheBump for a special Pre-Show at 10 AM ET!
At 10:30 AM ET, #RTruth hosts the SLAMMY Awards!@RonKillings
Catch it all on @WWENetwork & @WWE social platforms! pic.twitter.com/dnQPBNnI6N
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
🏆 @RicFlairNatrBoy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bdQOfuMcpv
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
🏆 @methodman 🏆 pic.twitter.com/e4DshzgliL
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
🏆 @baker_banter 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zrOvrHNTHV
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
🏆 @kenjeong 🏆 pic.twitter.com/O8Dfd7biXw
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
🏆 @demi_burnett 🏆
See you THIS Wednesday at 10AM ET on @WWENetwork & @WWE Social Platforms for the 2020 #SLAMMY Awards! pic.twitter.com/Eg0HCpNr7Y
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
We've got a HUGE surprise because the 2020 #SLAMMY Awards will be getting Stratus-fied with special guest presenter…WWE Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom!
THIS WEDNESDAY at 10am ET on @WWENetwork & @WWE Social Platforms. pic.twitter.com/8r3SuqJ1by
— WWE (@WWE) December 22, 2020
