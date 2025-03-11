Shawn Spears Is Excited To Have Ricky Saints In WWE NXT

Shawn Spears says that he’s excited over Ricky Saints joining the WWE NXT roster. Saints made his debut on the February 11th episode of NXT and Spears was asked in an appearance on Gabby AF about his fellow AEW alumnus joining the roster.

“Very excited, Spears said (per Fightful). “Spent a lot of time with Ricky over in AEW and things like that. So we’ve had a lot of our conversations. Just a guy who’s, same thing, grinding it out, looking to get a break, got a big break over there. But then I think it’s just a matter, much like the business, I think it’s a personal evolution that we as performers kind of seek, search out. Sometimes, I know for me, I can’t speak for Ricky, but I know for me, it just felt like I wasn’t in the right place. So I needed to go. I’m a big where, I’ve been pretty smart in life, I’ve set myself up okay to where money isn’t at the forefront. It’s a little different now because I have children now, but money isn’t at the forefront anymore. I put time as the ultimate because I’m much closer to the end of my career than I am the beginning.”

He continued, “Time is the ultimate, for me, currency. So the same thing kind of happened where I felt like I needed to, I have X amount of time left, I want to spend that the way I want to spend it. By that, I mean I just wanted to contribute, or go where I was not necessarily needed, but wanted, too, and ended up taking that big step, and it paid off again. I’ve been lucky enough in my career, I’ve been on myself, and every time I have, it has worked out in the best way possible. I’ve been very lucky, and it could have went wrong, but either way, I made the calls, and I’ve had to live with it. I think, I can’t speak for him, but for Ricky Saints, it was the same kind of thing. I think he just felt he needed to step away and step into something new and kind of re-jumpstart. I think a lot of talent, depending how long you’re in this, I think they hit that at some point in their career. Now, how they go about dealing with it is really up to them, but I’m a big believer that if you feel in your gut that something needs to change or you feel like you don’t belong somewhere or you just feel something, do it. Why not? Because sooner or later, you’ll be 44 and halfway through.”

Spears won the NXT North American Championship from Tony D’Angelo on last week’s NXT.