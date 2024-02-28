Shawn Spears Makes WWE NXT Return, Attacks Ridge Holland

Shawn Spears has returned to WWE NXT, attacking Ridge Holland in his return. Tonight’s episode saw Holland come out to apologize for his recent actions in attacking the likes of Gallus with chairs. As Holland was speaking, the lights went out and Spears’ voice was heard saying, “Truth will ultimately prevail. But there’s always pain bringing it to light.”

A spotlight then came back on and Spears was standing behind Holland. He nailed Holland in the back with the chair and pulled down his hood, revealing himself to the surprised audience.

Spears was part of WWE as Tye Dillinger from 2013 to 2019. He exited the company after asking for his release and went to AEW, where he was part of the roster until exiting in December of last year.