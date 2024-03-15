Shayna Baszler To Work GCW Show In Bloodsport X Over WrestleMania Weekend

WWE’s Shayna Baszler is set to work a GCW show over WrestleMania weekend, namely Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X. GCW announced that Baszler will be competing at the April 4th show, as you can see below. Her opponent has not yet been announced.

WWE typically forbids talent from working independent shows, especially during WrestleMania weekend, so this is a major change in company policy. PWInsider reports that there may be additional announcements of other WWE talent working for GCW that week and that the shows will still stream as initially announced on TrillerTV+.