Sheamus Announced for This Week’s After the Bell

– WWE.com has announced that Sheamus will appear on this week’s WWE After the Bell, where he plans to address internet rumors on his early career. You can view the full announcement below.

Sheamus storms WWE After the Bell this week

Brace yourself for some never-before-heard stories, Fella.

This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time World Champion Sheamus returns to the podcast for an in-depth discussion involving everything from Internet rumors about his early career to his unyielding mission to resurrect his classic “Written In My Face” theme music. Plus, The Celtic Warrior gives some insight on his intensely personal rivalry with Jeff Hardy on SmackDown.

