Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming: Cena & Batista On WWE Rivals, Most Wanted Treasures

May 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Rivals Image Credit: A&E

A&E’s WWE programming block tonight includes new episodes of WWE Rivals and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. The weekly Sunday block features the following:

1:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Yokozuna
2:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Wrestlemania I
4:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Randy Orton
6:00 PM: WWE Rivals: Triple H. vs. The Rock
7:00 PM: WWE Rivals: Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Booker T
8:00 PM: WWE Rivals: John Cena vs. Batista (Premiere)
“Embarking on parallel paths to the top, The Rock and Triple H battle each other both in the ring and behind the scenes; Freddie Prinze Jr. and luminaries including Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano and John “Bradshaw” Layfield break down this epic rivalry.”
9:00 PM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures – Triple H (Premiere)
“As a 14-time world champion, Triple H’s career in sports entertainment spans decades; now that Booker T is leading this mission, paying tribute to former Treasures lead, Triple H, is essential.”

