Minnesota Sports & Events Head Comments On Minneapolis Not Getting WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is heading to Las Vegas, and the Minnesota Sports & Events president has commented on Minneapolis missing out on the show. As announced on Saturday, Vegas will host next year’s event which will take place on April 19th and 20th. Minneapolis had long been reported as a potential location for the show, with the state submitting a big and pushing hard to host the event, but the decision was obviously made to go with Vegas instead.

Wendy Blackshaw, Minnesota Sports and Events’s president and chief executive, told The Minnesota Tribune that the decision was a “change in direction” from WWE officials, noting, “We were informed by WWE that Minnesota would not host WrestleMania in 2025 due to a change in direction by new ownership. Although disappointed, we are in discussions with WWE about future events in Minnesota. We are optimistic that Minnesota will host WWE events here in the future.”

It had been noted in previous reporting that Minneapolis may end up getting WrestleMania 42 in 2026, but that is not confirmed at this time.