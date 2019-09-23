Sheamus Discusses Friendship With Becky Lynch

– Sheamus recently spoke to Express about his friendship with Becky Lynch. Highlights are below.

“I actually talked to Becky, I had a conversation before her tryout. I think I got her in touch with whoever it was, I got her in touch with the right people. I just made a connection, she did it all herself. Sometimes things can get misconstrued or whatever, like I got her in WWE … That’s not true at all, but I gave her the information and passed it on until she got the opportunity. She did it, she took it.

“She’s a really good friend of mine and we’ve always had conversations; she asks me advice, I ask her sometimes. I think it’s phenomenal, I think it’s well-deserved, I think she’s very, very smart [and] a very intelligent person. She knows exactly what she’s doing and she can back it up in the ring so she deserves everything she gets.”

You can read the full interview by clicking here.