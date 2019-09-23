wrestling / News
Sheamus Discusses Friendship With Becky Lynch
– Sheamus recently spoke to Express about his friendship with Becky Lynch. Highlights are below.
“I actually talked to Becky, I had a conversation before her tryout. I think I got her in touch with whoever it was, I got her in touch with the right people. I just made a connection, she did it all herself. Sometimes things can get misconstrued or whatever, like I got her in WWE … That’s not true at all, but I gave her the information and passed it on until she got the opportunity. She did it, she took it.
“She’s a really good friend of mine and we’ve always had conversations; she asks me advice, I ask her sometimes. I think it’s phenomenal, I think it’s well-deserved, I think she’s very, very smart [and] a very intelligent person. She knows exactly what she’s doing and she can back it up in the ring so she deserves everything she gets.”
You can read the full interview by clicking here.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Bringing Terry Gordy in as The Executioner, Whether It Was a Mistake To Do So
- Eric Bischoff Speculates on Why Kevin Sullivan Hasn’t Booked for Wrestling Since WCW
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Considering Downsizing to a Regional Promotion During 1990s
- Fans Angry With FOX Sports Broadcaster Comparing Rey Mysterio to Jack Black’s Nacho Libre