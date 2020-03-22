Sheamus Says He Would Love to Work NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin Event, Reveals Who He’d Want to Face

– Sportskeeda and Gary Cassidy recently spoke to WWE Superstar Sheamus. Sheamus expressed interest in wanting to face NXT Superstar Finn Balor at NXT UK TakeOver in Dublin, Ireland. Below is an excerpt from the interview:

“I’d love to be involved. I haven’t heard anything, WWE hasn’t approached me about it, nobody has asked me about it so I don’t know. I know it’s there, it will be a huge thing. I’d love to go. I’d love a match with Finn, would be great. Walter. Wolfgang. You know what I’m saying? There’s a lot of great talent over there. I’m up for it all but no-one has approached me at all about it.”

Sheamus and Finn Balor are both Irish natives. Currently, NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin is scheduled for April 26 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Currently, the event is still scheduled for that time, but there’s also the issue of the coronavirus outbreak potentially impacting the status of the event, as well as travel restrictions of NXT UK and WWE Superstars.