Sheamus Says Edge Was Great To Him, Gave Him Great Advice
February 3, 2020
– Sheamus recently chatted with Sportskeeda about Edge and Shorty G. Highlights from their conversation are below.
On Edge: “When I came in here, Edge was kind of like, I think Edge was near the end. Without him knowing, when I came in, in 2010, 2009, he was great to me, man. He gave me a lot of great advice and stuff.”
On Shorty G: “Talent-wise, he’s great. I watched his matches with [King] Corbin, and we’ve watched a lot of Shorty G. He has a lot of talent.”
