Shelly Martinez Says WWE Owes Her Money, Claims Company Tried To Erase Her

In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Wrestling Inc), Shelly Martinez said that WWE still owes her money from her time in the company, which she claims she still wants. She noted that it was less than $100. Martinez wrestled as Ariel and was released in 2007. Before her release, she got scanned to be part of that year’s WWE video game.

She said: “After WrestleMania, they scanned me for the game. I was so excited. When I got released and time went on…people brought [the game] to my attention. WWE had been trying to contact me because they owed me some money and it was not a lot of money, less than a hundred dollars. Here’s the thing, WWE tried to erase me…I wasn’t on their alumni page or anything…Bottom line is, ya owe me money. I don’t care if it’s less than a hundred bucks. I want my money so I can buy tacos, cannabis, and vodka.“