SHINE 69 Results: Ivelisse Defends SHINE Championship, More
SHINE held its latest show on Sunday, with Ivelisse defending the SHINE Championship in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Harlow O’Hara & Vipress def. Myka Madrid & Alyx
* Natalia Markova def. Erica Torres
* Brittany Blake def. Tracy Nyxx
* SHINE Nova Championship: Amber Nova def. The WOAD by DQ
* Kelsey Heather def. Tiffany Nieves
* Santana Garrett def. Kaci Lennox
* SHINE Championship Match: Ivelisse beat Stormie Lee
