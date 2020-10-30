wrestling / News
Various News: SHINE Pays Tribute to Tracy Smothers, Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse 2 Set For Next Month
October 29, 2020 | Posted by
– SHINE has joined much of the wrestling world in paying tribute to the late Tracy Smothers. As previously noted, Smothers passed away at the age of 58 after a long battle with cancer.
SHINE paid tribute by posting Jessie Belle Smothers (/Tracy Smothers) vs. Renee Michelle from SHINE 50 online:
– PWInsider reports that the secone event of Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse will take place on November 14th and stream live on WWNLive.com.
More Trending Stories
- EC3 Says WWE Stole Raw Underground Idea From Him, Sent Character Pitch to WWE The Day He Got Released
- Matt Sydal Says Officials Weren’t Sure Shooting Star Press/RKO Spot Was Possible, Recalls Orton’s Reaction
- Arn Anderson On Scott Hall’s Legacy In Wrestling, Working With Brock Lesnar Early In His WWE Career
- The Young Bucks Discuss How the Sky Is the Limit for Their Merchandise, What They Would Not Want Branded for Them