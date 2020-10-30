Various News: SHINE Pays Tribute to Tracy Smothers, Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse 2 Set For Next Month

– SHINE has joined much of the wrestling world in paying tribute to the late Tracy Smothers. As previously noted, Smothers passed away at the age of 58 after a long battle with cancer.

SHINE paid tribute by posting Jessie Belle Smothers (/Tracy Smothers) vs. Renee Michelle from SHINE 50 online:

– PWInsider reports that the secone event of Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse will take place on November 14th and stream live on WWNLive.com.