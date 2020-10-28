Tracy Smothers Dead At 58

PWInsider brings us the very sad news that ECW and WCW alumnus Tracy Smothers has passed away at the age of 58. Smothers had been battling cancer, specifically lymphoma, since November of last year and was hospitalized earlier this month. He was also dealing with heart issues and was waiting to have surgery for a hernia.

Smothers has worked in many different companies over the years, including WCW, TNA, WWF (as Freddy Joe Floyd), Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Continental and more. He’s also well known for his time in ECW, where he was part of the FBI and was billed from “Southern Italy”.

411 would like to give our condolences to his family, friends and fans.