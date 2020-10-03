Tracy Smothers Hospitalized, Blue Meanie Shares Update

– Pro wrestling legend Tracy Smothers was previously diagnosed with cancer last year, and he’s now been hospitalized due to his battle with lymphoma and other health issues, according to former ECW and WWE Superstar The Blue Meanie (aka Brian Heffron), who shared an update on Smothers this week (Oct. 2) on Instagram.

The Blue Meanie wrote, “My mind and heart are with Tracy Smothers tonight as I’m hearing of his battle with cancer and other complications have him hospitalized. This hurts my heart. I am who I am in wrestling because he helped mold me and countless others. I love you man! Keep fighting!”

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Smothers and his family. Earlier this year, Chris Hero set up a GoFundMe page to help with Smothers’ cancer battle.