wrestling / News
Shingo Takagi Wins IWGP World Title at NJPW Dominion (Pics, Video)
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their NJPW Dominion event early this morning and Shingo Takagi is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Takagi defeated Kazuchika Okada with the Last of the Dragon after thirty-six minutes to win the belt. The title was vacated by Will Ospreay last month after he revealed he had a neck injury that would force him to take time off.
This is Takagi’s first reign as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
RAINMAKAAAAAAAAA #njdominion pic.twitter.com/ZnaWdaESOy
— MiniKeys🌸ファラオ (@JungleShirai_) June 7, 2021
MADE IN JAPAN #njdominion pic.twitter.com/uVkYltPZ7I
— 辰季(たつき) (@negitatsu0501) June 7, 2021
PUMPING BOMBAAAAA!! pic.twitter.com/Uays9YK7vD
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) June 7, 2021
SHINGO
FUCKING
TAKAGI pic.twitter.com/Hc4OvPkJIx
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) June 7, 2021
LFG!#njdominion pic.twitter.com/iGDis8oMb1
— 🐻 Bernardo/Bury 🐻 es #AllElite (@Bernard_isAEW) June 7, 2021
第３代IWGP世界ヘビー級チャンピオン
The DRAGON 鷹木信悟 #njdominion pic.twitter.com/rezrHU56xx
— かみもぇ(はれぴ)@🦁新日本プロレス6.7大阪城ホール (@hare_kamimoe) June 7, 2021
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) June 7, 2021
