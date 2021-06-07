Shingo Takagi Wins IWGP World Title at NJPW Dominion (Pics, Video)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their NJPW Dominion event early this morning and Shingo Takagi is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Takagi defeated Kazuchika Okada with the Last of the Dragon after thirty-six minutes to win the belt. The title was vacated by Will Ospreay last month after he revealed he had a neck injury that would force him to take time off.

This is Takagi’s first reign as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.