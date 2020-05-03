wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Says His Feud With AJ Styles Isn’t Over, Natalya Remembers Stu Hart
– Shinsuke Nakamura says that his rivalry with AJ Styles isn’t yet over, and will pick up at some point. Nakamura posted to Twitter in response to WWE posting his and Styles’ 2018 Last Man Standing Match from Money in the Bank and said, “This will continue, not finished”:
This will continue, not finished https://t.co/X9yZUlKcsn
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 3, 2020
– Natalya took to her Twitter account to remember Stu Hart on what would have been his 105th birthday today, as you can see below. The legendary patriarch of the Hart family passed away in October of 2003.
Happy birthday to @WWE Hall of Famer and the patriarch of the Hart family, Stu Hart🖤 My grandfather taught us how to be tough as nails and Dungeon Strong🖤 pic.twitter.com/3isOffnJrf
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 3, 2020
