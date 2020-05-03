wrestling / News

WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Says His Feud With AJ Styles Isn’t Over, Natalya Remembers Stu Hart

May 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shinsuke Nakamura Smackdown 5118

– Shinsuke Nakamura says that his rivalry with AJ Styles isn’t yet over, and will pick up at some point. Nakamura posted to Twitter in response to WWE posting his and Styles’ 2018 Last Man Standing Match from Money in the Bank and said, “This will continue, not finished”:

– Natalya took to her Twitter account to remember Stu Hart on what would have been his 105th birthday today, as you can see below. The legendary patriarch of the Hart family passed away in October of 2003.

