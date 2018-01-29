 

WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Comments On Royal Rumble Win, Usos Talk About Their Victory, Rumble Attendance

January 29, 2018 | Posted by Ashish
– Shinsuke Nakamura tweeted the following after winning the men’s Royal Rumble.

– WWE announced that the Royal Rumble at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia was sold-out with 17,629 fans in attendance.

– Here are the Usos talking with Charly Caruso following their win over Chad Gables and Shelton Benjamin to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles at Royal Rumble. In the interview, they brag about their win before going off to celebrate.

