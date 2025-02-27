wrestling / News

Shinya Aoki Set to Compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

February 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shinya Aoki Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII Image Credit: GCW

– Josh Barnett announced today that MMA veteran and former DREAM Lightweight Champion Shinya Aoki will be competing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII in April. You can see the announcement below.

Aoki’s opponent for the event has not yet been revealed. Aoki is a longtime MMA veteran, competing in Strikeforce, DREAM, Rizin, and ONE FC during his career.

Bloodsport XIII is scheduled for Thursday, April 17 at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will stream live on Triller TV.

