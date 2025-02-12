Shoko Nakajima Will Make Her MLW Debut at Battle Riot VII

– Major League Wrestling announced today that Japanese wrestling star Shoko Nakajima will make her MLW debut in April at Battle Riot VII. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 5 at the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California. It will stream live on YouTube. Here’s the full announcement:

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced “Big Kaiju” Shoko Nakajima will make her MLW debut at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

Shoko Nakajima, one of Japan’s most dynamic and decorated competitors, will make her MLW debut in Los Angeles, CA.

Known as the “Big Kaiju,” Nakajima is a two-time Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) Princess of Princess Champion and a former Tokyo Princess Tag Team Champion. With an electrifying, high-speed offense and a fearless fighting spirit, Nakajima has become one of TJPW’s most accomplished and beloved stars, earning victories over some of the best wrestlers in Japan.

MLW officials are currently in discussions with TJPW to finalize Nakajima’s opponent for this highly anticipated debut. While details remain under wraps, fans can expect a major fight for the Big Kaiju when she steps into an MLW ring for the first time.

Nakajima’s debut comes at a time when MLW’s women’s division is heating up, and she’s set to make an immediate splash. With her fast-paced, high-flying offense and experience competing around the world, “Big Kaiju” is ready to take MLW by storm.

Stay tuned as MLW reveals Shoko Nakajima’s opponent and more details in the coming weeks.

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!