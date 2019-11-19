wrestling / News
Shorty G and Wife Welcome Third Child
November 19, 2019 | Posted by
– “Shorty G” Chad Gable and his wife have welcomed their third child into the world. WWE announced that Gable and his wife Kristi had their first son, named Charles James Betts. The full announcement is below.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family.
Shorty G and wife welcome third child
It’s big news for Shorty G as he welcomed his third child on Monday night.
Charles James Betts was born weighing 9 lbs., and both mother and child are doing great. Shorty G and Team SmackDown will now have a new supporter in their corner heading into Survivor Series.
Join us in congratulating Shorty G and his wife, Kristi, on the newest addition to their family.
