Shorty G and Wife Welcome Third Child

November 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– “Shorty G” Chad Gable and his wife have welcomed their third child into the world. WWE announced that Gable and his wife Kristi had their first son, named Charles James Betts. The full announcement is below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family.

It’s big news for Shorty G as he welcomed his third child on Monday night.

Charles James Betts was born weighing 9 lbs., and both mother and child are doing great. Shorty G and Team SmackDown will now have a new supporter in their corner heading into Survivor Series.

Join us in congratulating Shorty G and his wife, Kristi, on the newest addition to their family.

