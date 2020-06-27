WWE News: Shorty G Says Last Week’s Win Wasn’t an Upset, Stock Closes at Two-Month Low

– Shorty G may have surprised people with his win over Mojo Rawley last week, but don’t call it an upset. Shorty G posted a promo to his Twitter account saying that “Something inside of me died” when he heard his win called an upset, namely the part of him that was trying to prove himself. G noted that it was not an upset and he knows who he is and what he’s going to accomplish. He finished, “If you think that was an upset, I can’t wait to see what in the hell you call it when you see what I do to the rest of the Smackdown roster. There isn’t a word for it. These ain’t upsets.”

Re: last Friday and other recent victories – My wins aren’t upsets. Don’t kid yourself. I’ve seen them all in my head 100 times over before they happen.⁣

⁣

Expect to win. These ain’t upsets.⁣

⁣#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/0eF9eNpSlL — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) June 26, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $41.36 on Friday, down $1.66 (3.86%) from the previous closing price. That is the lowest closing price for the stock since it ended the day at $39.07 on April 23rd. The market as a whole was down 2.84% on the day.