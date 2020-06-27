wrestling / News

WWE News: Shorty G Says Last Week’s Win Wasn’t an Upset, Stock Closes at Two-Month Low

June 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Shorty G may have surprised people with his win over Mojo Rawley last week, but don’t call it an upset. Shorty G posted a promo to his Twitter account saying that “Something inside of me died” when he heard his win called an upset, namely the part of him that was trying to prove himself. G noted that it was not an upset and he knows who he is and what he’s going to accomplish. He finished, “If you think that was an upset, I can’t wait to see what in the hell you call it when you see what I do to the rest of the Smackdown roster. There isn’t a word for it. These ain’t upsets.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $41.36 on Friday, down $1.66 (3.86%) from the previous closing price. That is the lowest closing price for the stock since it ended the day at $39.07 on April 23rd. The market as a whole was down 2.84% on the day.

