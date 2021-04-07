Shotzi Blackheart Reveals That Her Stepfather Is in a Coma

– NXT wrestler and current women’s tag team champion Shotzi Blackheart released a statement on her Twitter account earlier today, announcing that her stepfather is in a coma after suffering two heart attacks. Shotzi Blackheart wrote the following:

“Its been a rough week. Ive never been this heartbroken. My step dad is in a coma after 2 heart attacks. I was able to visit him and I’m hopeful but It isn’t looking good. Energy is powerful so please send prayers/ positive vibes ANYTHING to the man that taught me to ride a bike.”

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Shotzi Blackheart’s stepfather and their family and hope he makes a full recovery.