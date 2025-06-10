– Former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart recently spoke to Daria Berenato (formerly Sonya Deville) on the latest edition of Unwrapped. During the interview, Shotzi expressed interest in wanting to direct horror movies once she was done withw restling.

Shotzi Blackheart stated (via Fightful),”Honestly, after wrestling, when my body just can’t take it anymore, I would love to be a horror movie director. That is the dream.” She continued, “Obviously, be in them also, I just want to get my head chopped off a bunch. I would love to direct horror movies someday. That is the dream.”

Shotzi recently returned to the ring last week, competing in a Three-Way Death match against Matt Tremont and Jimmy Lloyd at GCW Tournament of Survival X.