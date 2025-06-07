Shotzi Blackheart Wrestles at Hoodslam Fearless Show

– Former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart is now a free agent, and she kicked off a new chapter in her career with an appearance at last night’s Hoodslam Fearless event, which streamed on TrillerTV. Shotzi wrestled one of her original trainers, Rick Stoner, at the event.

Shotzi Blackheart wrote on the event, “SURPRISE! I had to kick off this next chapter of my career where it all started for me! Wrestled one of my OG trainers last night in an emotional and sentimental match that really epitomized what you all are about to see from me. Watch it on @Triller_TV HOODSLAM FEARLESS”

SURPRISE! I had to kick off this next chapter of my career where it all started for me! Wrestled one of my OG trainers last night in an emotional and sentimental match that really epitomized what you all are about to see from me. Watch it on @Triller_TV HOODSLAM FEARLESS https://t.co/9UKG1uFmal — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) June 7, 2025

This made my month. Here's my potato quality pics of @ShotziWWE at @Hoodslam, performing for the first time outside of WWE since 2017. pic.twitter.com/9m18i959E8 — Leon Bacud (@LeonBacud) June 7, 2025