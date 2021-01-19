wrestling / News

Shows Announced For GCW Fight Forever 24-Hour Stream

January 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Fight Forever

GCW’s 24-hour Fight Forever stream is taking shape, with the shows set to take place officially announced. The promotion announced on Monday that the following lineup is set for the stream, which runs from January 29th at 8 PM to January 30th:

January 29

* GCW The Wind of God (8 PM – 10 PM)
* For The Culture (10 PM – 12 AM)

January 30
* UV: 60 – The Death Hour (12 AM – 1 AM)
* Jimmy Lloyd’s Up All Night (1 AM – 3 AM)
* No Peace Underground (3 AM – 4 AM)
* Freelance Wrestling/Freelance Underground (6 AM – 7 AM)
* Glory Pro (7 AM – 8 AM)
* Black Label Pro (8 AM – 9AM)
* Camp Leafrog Presents… (9 AM – 10 AM)
* EFFY’s Big Gay Block (10 AM – 12 PM)
* Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Shit (12 PM – 2 PM)
* GCW Ironman Challenge (2 PM – 3 PM)
* 44OH! Hour (4 PM – 5 PM)

