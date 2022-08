SHP Based On A True Story Full Results 8.28.2022: Intergender Bonanza Super Championship, Ultraviolent Match, & More

The Based On A True Story event was held on Sunday by Sean Henderson Presents in Williamstown, NJ. You can find the full results (via Cagematch) and see some highlights below.

*Lucky 13 def. Gabriel Skye

*Intergender Bonanza Super Championship: Stan Stylez def. Kasey Kirk

*Ryan Redfield def. GG Everson

*Ultraviolent Rules Match: Brandon Kirk def. Bam Sullivan

*Duncan Aleem def. Frank Bonetti

*Adonis Valerio def. Deklan Grant

*Ryan Radix def. Marcus Mathers

*Matt Demorest def. Dyln McKay