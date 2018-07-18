Sienna Leaves Impact Wrestling

According to squaredcirclesirens.com, Sienna was removed from the official Impact website and placed under the alumni section. She was hospitalized during the January tapings due to experiencing short and labored breathing, along with severe back spasms/sharp pains. It was discovered that she had a blood clot in each of her lungs. The site reports that her contract with Impact came to an end while she was injured and she did no re-sign with the company.