Sika Anoa’i Of The Wild Samoans Has Passed Away

WWE legend Sika Anoa’i, born Leati Sika Amituana’i Anoaʻi, has passed away. Sika is most remembered for his tag team partnership with his brother Afa, competing in various wrestling promotions such as WWE, NJPW, Mid-South Wrestling, more.

Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, Sika and his wife Patricia raised five children together. Sika, known as one half of The Wild Samoans, was the father of Roman Reigns and the late Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i.

The news of Sika’s passing was shared by Jahrus Anoa’i on Instagram today, as seen below:

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th. Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched. He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika🤍🕊️ #wildsamoans #halloffamer #sikaanoai.”

Our condolences go out to the Anoa’i family during this difficult time.