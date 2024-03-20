Silas Mason Vacates National Openweight Title On NWA Powerrr

Silas Mason has given up the NWA National Openweight Championship, announcing the move on this week’s NWA Powerrr. Fightful Select reports that Mason announced on this week’s show that he was relinquishing the title in order to target EC3 and the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship.

Billy Corgan announced an eight-man tournament that will finish with a four-way match at NWA Hard Times with the following competitors:

* Paul Burchill

* Blake Troop

* AJ Cazana

* Zyon

* Bryan Idol

* “Magic” Jake Dumas

* Thom Latimer

* Carson Drake