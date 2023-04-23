wrestling / News

Various News: Simon Dean Working on a Movie, Gail Kim & Gisele Shaw Working on The Amazing Race

April 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Fightful Select reports that former WWE Superstar Simon Dean (aka Nova in ECW; Mike Bucci) is currently working on a movie called Fighting the Fire.

– Fightful Select also reports that Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer and Gisele Shaw are currently filming The Amazing Race Canada.

