wrestling / News
Simon Gotch Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII
February 26, 2025 | Posted by
Josh Barnett has announced that Simon Gotch will be in action at Bloodsport XIII on April 17. The event happens in Las Vegas as part of GCW’s Collective. Others set to compete include Miyu Yamashita, David Modzmanashvili, Tom Lawlor and Timothy Thatcher.
Simon Gotch is returning to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.
He joins:
-Miyu Yamashita
-Tom Lawlor
-Tim Thatcher
-David Modzmanashvili
And More to come
Have you got your tickets yet for the hardest hitting event in all of Professional Wrestling?https://t.co/SluBUPAKnt pic.twitter.com/l2KrAh5RJt
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 26, 2025
