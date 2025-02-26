Simon Gotch Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

Josh Barnett has announced that Simon Gotch will be in action at Bloodsport XIII on April 17. The event happens in Las Vegas as part of GCW’s Collective. Others set to compete include Miyu Yamashita, David Modzmanashvili, Tom Lawlor and Timothy Thatcher.

